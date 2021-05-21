ILM, airports nationwide experience delays due to American Airlines technical outage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A technical outage affected airports across the country Friday morning, though American Airlines announced the issue had been resolved.
“Earlier today, Sabre had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American. This technical issue has been resolved. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” the statement said.
It remains unclear what caused the system to shutdown. American Airlines has not responded to requests for an explanation.
As of 6 a.m. Friday, one arrival and two departures were delayed at ILM.
