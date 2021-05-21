Heroin trafficker gets up to 7 years in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is headed to prison for up to seven and a half years after he pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
A news release states that Eric Black entered a guilty plea on Thursday to trafficking 4 to 14 grams of opium or heroin by transportation and was sentenced to 70-93 months in prison and fined $53,000.
Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Unit began an investigation into Black on June 2020. They say Black was dealing narcotics from a hotel on Carolina Beach Road.
During the investigation, Black left Wilmington for two hours and returned to conduct “numerous hand-to-hand drug transactions” from the hotel’s parking lot, the release stated.
Detectives used a confidential informant to purchase raw heroin from Black. A few days after this purchase, Black left town to restock his supply of narcotics.
When Black returned, detectives conducted a traffic stop and confiscated 8.3 grams of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl, and 54 grams of cocaine.
