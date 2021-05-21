First Alert Forecast: weekend heat wave building, tropics roaring to life

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Friday afternoon! High pressure amid a deepening ridge will continue to keep desperately needed rainfall away from the Cape Fear Region. Expect mainly sunny skies again for the rest of your Friday with highs swelling into the 70s and 80s again. Tonight will feature mostly clear skies and some patchy fog late. Expect one more comfortable night as lows dip into the 50s in most locations once again.
The tropics are coming alive as the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather east of Bermuda which could become Subtropical Storm Ana very soon. While the storm would not directly impact the Cape Fear Region, the system could be a rip current generator along the Carolina Coast this weekend. Another area in the western Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized showers and storms and has medium odds of development. The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1. You can check out NOAA’s seasonal outlook by clicking here.
Looking deeper into Your First Alert Forecast... 80s and summery 90s are in store for the weekend and much of next week, with an absence of meaningful rain chances. Catch these details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. You can also take the forecast out a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
