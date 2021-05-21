First Alert Forecast: weekend heat wave building, tropics roaring to life

The tropics are coming alive as the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather east of Bermuda which could become Subtropical Storm Ana very soon. While the storm would not directly impact the Cape Fear Region, the system could be a rip current generator along the Carolina Coast this weekend. Another area in the western Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized showers and storms and has medium odds of development. The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1. You can check out NOAA’s seasonal outlook by clicking here.