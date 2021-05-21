First Alert Forecast: transitioning from 80s to 90s this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Friday! High pressure amid a deepening ridge will continue to keep desperately needed rainfall away from the Cape Fear Region. Expect sun and cloud intervals again Friday with highs swell into the 70s and 80s again.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather east of Bermuda which will likely become Subtropical Storm Ana sometime today. While the storm would not directly impact the Cape Fear Region, the system could be a rip current generator along the Carolina Coast this weekend. The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1.
Looking deeper into Your First Alert Forecast... 80s and summery 90s are in store for the weekend and early next week, with an absence of meaningful rain chances. Catch these details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. You can also take the forecast out a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.