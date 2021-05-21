Family has new place to call home courtesy of Habitat for Humanity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been five months in the making, but a family has a new place to call home.
In January, Cape Fear REALTORS partnered with Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity to build a home for someone in the community.
On Friday, the family was able to move into the new residence on Daniel Boone Trail.
“It’s a pretty awesome feeling,” said homeowner Marquita Taylor. “I am so ,so honored to be able to work with Habitat and be able to have Cape Fear Realtor’s as sponsors that are awesome, awesome people and this is a awesome experience.”
