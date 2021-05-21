Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed overnight next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation will close the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for several overnight periods while crews perform inspections.
The Wilmington bridge will close Sunday, May 23 through Thursday, May 27 at 9 p.m. and reopen the following days at 5 a.m. While the bridge is closed, crews will conduct their annual aerial cable inspection.
Drivers needing to get around the closure should take the Isabel Holmes Bridge or Interstate I-40. They should also plan ahead and use caution near the closure.
