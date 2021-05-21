Cape Fear Games hosts two big fundraisers to help non profit build tiny homes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fundraiser that’s all fun and games will help with a serious effort to make sure our city’s disabled and chronically homeless have a place to stay.
Eden Village, a community of tiny homes, is in the works on the site of the former Creekwood North Community Center.
Cape Fear Games, along Oleander Drive, and its customers are pitching in to help.
The store has two fundraisers during the month of May to raise money for the project.
The first is based off Catan, a board game in which players build roads. In the store, customers can buy parts of the road and hang the pieces up on the wall.
“Going through the store now, we have a bunch of roads that people have written their names on and we’re trying to build the longest road as a community but our twist on it, because we are game store and we want to make it a little more competitive for everybody, we’ve got prizes if you choose to build the longest road so if you build the most pieces in the road and we are also doing raffles for how ever many pieces are in the road,” said Jesslyn Wilson from the store.
The other fundraiser starts next Friday, May 28 and it will take place on the shop’s Facebook page, with several items up for auction.
