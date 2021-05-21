Brunswick County, CFPUA issue voluntary water conservation alerts

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Brunswick County and Cape Fear Public Utility Authority released separate voluntary water conservation alerts Friday morning.
CFPUA
CFPUA has issued a voluntary water conservation advisory for customers in all parts of its service area, effective immediately Friday, May 21.
While the advisory remains in effect, customers are asked to take steps to reduce their water consumption, particularly during outdoor irrigation. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
An extended period of dry, hot weather has led to higher demand across CFPUA’s water systems.
This advisory is being issued to help ensure water remains available for all customers and for essential services such as fire protection. Depending on conditions, this advisory could be shift from voluntary to mandatory.
Customers can find additional water conservation tips here.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY
Brunswick County has declared a Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert, effective immediately. The county said it wants to ensure adequate water is available for essential needs. Water conservation alerts affect all customers of public water systems anywhere in Brunswick County. Water system customers are requested to make voluntary adjustments to their water usage habits to reduce large demands.
Brunswick County asks the users of public water systems throughout the county to be diligent in using water wisely. Demand for water has exceeded 80% of the available production and distribution capacity. As Memorial Day approaches, water demands are expected to increase.
Brunswick County Public Utilities provides water service in unincorporated portions of Brunswick County as well as the following communities: Boiling Spring Lakes, Bolivia, Calabash, Carolina Shores, Caswell Beach, Navassa, Northwest, Sandy Creek, St. James, Sunset Beach, and Varnamtown.
Customers of other utilities such as Bald Head Island, Brunswick Regional – H2GO (Belville), Holden Beach, Leland, Oak Island, Ocean Isle Beach, Shallotte, and Southport are under the same restrictions since these utilities receive their water from Brunswick County Public Utilities.
This is not a water quality advisory, only a water conservation alert. There is no need to boil water for potable use unless you receive a low-pressure advisory notice for your specific area due to other conditions in the water distribution system.
Residents will be notified if any other conservation measures are needed, as well as if these restrictions are no longer required.
For more information and water conservation tips, visit this link.
