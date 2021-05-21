America’s ‘grossest’ states: Study puts North Carolina in top 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (CBS MONEYWATCH/WNCN) — According to a study by career site Zippia, North Carolina is one of America’s “grossest” states.
Virginia was named the grossest in America, followed by South Carolina, with North Carolina rounding out the top three.
Here’s how the “grossery” was calculated: the number of Google searches for mayonnaise and Crocs – sorry comfy slip-ons!
More objectively, there were “ew” things like air quality, the number of landfills, and illness spread.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.