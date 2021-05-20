With little rain in sight, officials urge water conservation as southeastern NC enters continues to experience drought

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - With little rain in the forecast and more summer-like temperatures arriving this week, officials in southeastern North Carolina are urging the public to use water wisely as most of the region continues to experience moderate drought conditions.
Kenny Keel, the director of public utilities for Pender County, offered the following tips on how residents can conserve water.
“By utilizing small practices, such as turning off the water while brushing your teeth or shaving, and repairing leaking faucets, you can reduce water usage,” Keel said.
Keel also suggested to water lawns every three to five days rather than for short periods every day. “Never overwater. This damages plants and our soils do not store extra water,” Keel added.
In Brunswick County, officials continue to ask the public to conserve water wisely through the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays.
They say trends show that water demand is at its highest on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Densely developed communities tend to experience localized low pressure due to everyone’s irrigation systems running at the same time.
“Extremely high demands in such a short period of time drains water tanks and reservoirs putting the system in a state of recovery to replenish and refill those tanks. This results in lower-than-average pressure throughout the system for a good portion of the day,” the county stated in a news release.
County officials recommend the following irrigation schedule to avoid heavy demands on the system:
- Odd address numbers: Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday
- Even address numbers: Wednesday/Friday/Sunday
- No irrigation on Mondays
“Defer all non-essential water use to outside the peak demand hours of 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., preferably after nightfall. Do not overwater your yard. Install rain shut-off devices on automatic irrigation systems,” according to the release.
In addition to wanting residents to monitor their water usage, Pender County officials are also cautioning against outside burning.
“Never leave a fire unattended,” said Tommy Batson, the director of emergency management in Pender County. “In drought conditions, sparks can easily lead to wildfires. Douse the embers with water before walking away from an outdoor wood fire.”
