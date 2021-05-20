Wilmington police seek help finding people who accepted rides from the suspect accused of a deadly hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police need help to identify and locate anyone who accepted a ride from the suspect allegedly involved in the deadly hit-and-run that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A 17-year-old girl from Brunswick County was struck and killed on the MLK Parkway.
A second victim was a passenger in the vehicle and called 911 to report the hit-and-run. During the call with dispatch, one of the suspects took the caller’s cell phone, assaulted him, and would not let him out of the vehicle.
Wilmington Police Department wants to hear from anyone who received a ride Saturday night or early Sunday morning from 59-year-old Joseph Leopold Small Jr. in a silver Town and Country van.
WPD says Small was operating an illegal taxi service and had no permit to operate as a taxi, or be a driver for Uber, or Lyft.
If you have any information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.
