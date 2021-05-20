Southport updates mask, social distancing requirements

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport released a proclamation from Mayor Joseph P. Hatem on mask requirements for the city.
In the statement released this week, Mayor Hatem announced that the State of Emergency issued on March 20, 2020 has been revised.
The city announced that masks and social distancing are no longer required for “most activities” for vaccinated individuals. This announcement comes following the indoor mask mandate removal by the Center for Disease Control and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
People who are fully vaccinated will still need to social distance and wear masks in certain settings like public transportation, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes or any health care setting. For certain local businesses, restaurants and city facilities, it is their choice whether they want to continue public health measures that were previously held.
Essentially, the City of Southport is leaving it up to businesses to decide on enforcing mask requirements and social distancing because there is no way to determine who has been fully vaccinated.
Mayor Hatem says that individuals who are not vaccinated should still wear masks and maintain distance in all indoor and outdoor public settings.
