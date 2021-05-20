Skyrocketing cost of building materials impacts projects in Carolina Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Its no secret lumber costs have spiked, surging more than 250 percent in the last year. The price of building material has increased the cost of building homes and its also impacting local governments.
Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue is working out of a temporary substation still at Hamlet Avenue, after the rescue substation and public restroom project was put on pause again. The surging costs for new construction mean its going to be a little while longer until they get a more permanent home at one of the town’s busiest beach accesses.
“The majority of our beach patrons come to this area so to be able to get on and off the beach right here at Hamlet just works out really good,” said Ocean Rescue Captain Tony Wallace “It’ll be pretty huge to have everything in one location, just one facility to operate out of on a daily basis.”
The new facilities were supposed to be ready this season. The Hamlet project has been in two budgets, for two years in a row, however, the costs to actually build it exceeded what leaders budgeted.
The finished space will give Ocean Rescue crews office space, storage, and locker rooms, as well as showers and restrooms for the beach goers.
Town leaders though have had to make a few changes in its design recently with the recent price changes for building materials.
“We have gone to more steel in the new design we’ve done things to help bring down the cost --instead of raising it up at a certain level we’ve gone to a more ground level flood-proof facility,” said town manager Bruce Oakley.
The town has a handful of projects coming up they’re having to keep a close eye on with the rising prices, including a proposed playground coming to Lake Park and storm-water upgrades.
“We’re budgeting high, expecting fuel cost to be up, material cost-- not just lumber, but plastics and other things are going to be high, so it affects everything we do,” added Oakley.
The Hamlet project, though is still at the top of their list and will be put up for construction bids again. The town manager expects to get moving on it again in September.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.