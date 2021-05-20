Second man sentenced in 2019 armed robbery of Burgaw gas station

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A would-be getaway driver is headed to prison for his role in the armed robbery of a Burgaw gas station in 2019.
Dontee Deshawn Forte, 21, was sentenced on Thursday to 91 months in prison and five years of supervised release for robbery affecting interstate commerce and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Forte and his co-defendant, 22-year-old Shaun Cedric Robinson, robbed a Scotchman convenience store in Burgaw on June 4, 2019.
Prosecutors say Robinson entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint, demanding money. The clerk opened the cash register and Robinson stole the money before running out the store.
Forte was supposed to be the getaway driver, but Robinson ran the opposite direction from where Forte parked the car. Forte then drove away from the scene without Robinson.
Store employees were able to describe the vehicle to officers, and the Burgaw Police Department was able to locate the car and Forte shortly after the robbery. He was detained for questioning and would later admit to his role in the crime.
Law enforcement also quickly located Robinson who was found walking about three blocks away from the store. He was wearing clothes matching the description of the suspect and officers found money from the store on his person.
Prosecutors say the gun Robinson used in the robbery belonged to Forte’s sister.
Robinson was previously sentenced in early April to 100 months in prison.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.