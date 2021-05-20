Reward offered for information in Bladen County shooting death

Reward offered for information in Bladen County shooting death
By WECT Staff | May 20, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 5:21 PM

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of a Clarkton man earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office said Germaine Trayvon Menser, 25, was shot multiple times at Oakdale Homes off South College Street in Clarkton around 9 p.m. on Friday, May 7.

He died at the scene.

If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.