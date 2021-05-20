Reward offered for information in Bladen County shooting death

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of a Clarkton man earlier this month.
The sheriff’s office said Germaine Trayvon Menser, 25, was shot multiple times at Oakdale Homes off South College Street in Clarkton around 9 p.m. on Friday, May 7.
He died at the scene.
If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.
