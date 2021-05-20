Orlando Jones to host Port City Comedy Jam open mic nights

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Actor and stand-up comedian Orlando Jones is hosting the Port City Comedy Jam this weekend at Front Street Market & Produce in downtown Wilmington.
The Port City Comedy Jam is two nights of open mic comedy. Sign up for open mic on Facebook here.
Doors open at 7:15 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 at 604 S. Front Street, Wilmington.
Tickets are $20 and can be reserved by email to portcitycomedyjam@gmail.com. VIP tickets, costing $25, can be purchased for seats in the first two rows with servers and VIP swag.
Face masks will be required for entry.
There will also be a vendor fair each day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
