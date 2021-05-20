Orlando Jones to host Port City Comedy Jam open mic nights

Orlando Jones to host Port City Comedy Jam open mic nights
The Port City Comedy Jam is two nights of open mic comedy
By WECT Staff | May 20, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 10:55 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Actor and stand-up comedian Orlando Jones is hosting the Port City Comedy Jam this weekend at Front Street Market & Produce in downtown Wilmington.

The Port City Comedy Jam is two nights of open mic comedy. Sign up for open mic on Facebook here.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 at 604 S. Front Street, Wilmington.

Tickets are $20 and can be reserved by email to portcitycomedyjam@gmail.com. VIP tickets, costing $25, can be purchased for seats in the first two rows with servers and VIP swag.

Face masks will be required for entry.

Orlando Jones to host Port City Comedy Jam open mic nights

There will also be a vendor fair each day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.