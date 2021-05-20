NOAA predicts above-average Atlantic Hurricane Season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NOAA released its annual Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast Thursday. It calls for a total of 13-20 named tropical storms, including 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major (Cat. 3+) hurricanes across the Atlantic Basin in 2021. This forecast is a bit above the 30-year seasonal average of 14 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.
“NOAA is pointing to is above-average surface water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic,” said First Alert Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick. “Also, there won’t be an El Nino on the Pacific side. El Nino tends to blast a jet over to the Atlantic, which helps squash storms on our side. So this year, we can’t count on El Nino’s disruptive influence.”
Modern seasonal hurricane forecasts show skill in the numbers, but are less adept at focusing on where individual tropical activity might strike. So, vigilance is always the right approach. “We know the drill here in the Cape Fear Region, especially after three hurricanes in the last three seasons. Preparedness always beats anxiety,” Medwick said.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.