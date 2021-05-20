Man accused in 1996 rape in Wilmington found guilty

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Florida man has been found guilty of raping a woman in Wilmington more than 20 years ago.
Wayne Soller, 63, was convicted of second-degree rape, first-degree burglary and first-degree sex offense in a New Hanover County courtroom Thursday afternoon.
In September 1996, a 24-year-old teacher, who was living at an apartment complex off St. John’s Court near Independence Mall, says she woke up in the middle of the night with a strange man on top of her. He punched her in the face, put a pillow over her face so no one would hear her scream, and raped her.
The case went unsolved for decades until the victim called Wilmington police in 2019, and asked them to test her rape kit. It had been sitting on the shelf untested with thousands of other rape kits across the state, until the legislature finally approved funding to test them.
The DNA from her kit matched Soller, who lived in Florida and had his DNA put into a national database in 2014 after getting into a scuffle with a police officer. He’d come to Wilmington in 1996 to do work as a painter.
He insisted he and the victim had consensual sex.
“I am not a rapist,” an exasperated Soller could be heard saying in a recording of his interrogation in 2019. “I’m not that kind of guy,” he added, noting that he was a married father of five when he says the consensual one night stand happened.
Attorneys for both sides wrapped closing arguments Wednesday evening, and jury deliberations began Thursday morning.
