Lumberton man shot after dispute over parking space, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are searching for a suspect after a parking space dispute led to a shooting Thursday morning.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of 2779 West 5th Street shortly after 8 a.m., according to a press release from Lumberton police.
A 48-year-old Lumberton man was shot in the lower body and taken to Southeastern UNC Hospital before being flown to another hospital for additional treatment.
Police said the suspect was not on scene when officers arrived.
The suspect was reportedly driving a grey SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Yvette Pitts with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
