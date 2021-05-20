Lady A, popular country band, to perform in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multi-Platinum band Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, announced their long-awaited return to the road with the upcoming LADY A: WHAT A SONG CAN DO TOUR -- which includes a stop in the Port City.
According to Live Nation Entertainment, Lady A will be performing at the new Riverfront Park Amphitheater in downtown Wilmington on September 30.
Lady A has become one of the century’s biggest country performers, ushering more than 18 million album units, 34 million tracks sold, nearly five billion digital streams and 11 number one hits. Known for their nine-time Platinum hit “Need You Now,” the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned Country Music Awards’ “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including five Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award.
Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. Those tickets will be available at this link.
A portion of the ticket sales will go toward LadyAID, the group’s philanthropic fund which supports initiatives around the world ranging from helping vulnerable children, societal and cultural issues, as well as natural disaster aid and recovery.
