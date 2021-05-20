Lady A, popular country band, to perform in Wilmington

Lady A has become one of the century’s biggest country performers, ushering more than 18 million album units, 34 million tracks sold, nearly five billion digital streams and 11 number one hits. Known for their nine-time Platinum hit “Need You Now,” the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned Country Music Awards’ “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including five Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award.