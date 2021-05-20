HAPPENING TODAY: Wilmington East Rotary Community Blood Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Red Cross will be conducting a Blood Drive at Wilmington Lodge #319 on Thursday.
The Wilmington East Rotary Community Blood Drive will be at 2910 S College Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There is an urgent need for all blood types. All donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
This is Wilmington East Rotary’s seventh blood drive since April of 2020. As of Saturday, only 24 of the goal of 53 donors have signed up.
If you have any questions, you can call Dan Parks of Wilmington East Rotary at (207) 692-7052 or email him at parksd7272@gmail.com. He can schedule an appointment for you.
If interested in giving blood, please schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org and search by sponsor code: East Rotary. You can also schedule an appointment by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
