First Alert Forecast: drought conditions worsening as temperatures and Tropics heat up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday! High pressure amid a deepening ridge will continue to keep desperately needed rainfall away from the Cape Fear Region. Another update will be coming later this morning, as drought conditions are expected to worsen. Amid sun and cloud intervals, expect highs to swell into the 80s again.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather east of Bermuda for a medium chance of subtropical storm development over the next two to five days. Even if this feature were to develop into a pre-season subtropical storm named Ana, it would not impact the Cape Fear Region in much if any way. Later today, we expect the National Hurricane Center to release their official forecast for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1.
Back at home... your First Alert Forecast continues to feature even hotter temperatures - including deeper 80s and 90s - late this week into next week. Catch the toasty and, unfortunately, mostly dry details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
