First Alert Forecast: drought conditions worsening, Atlantic tropics coming to life

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather east of Bermuda with a high chance of subtropical storm development over the next two to five days. Even if this feature were to develop into a pre-season subtropical storm named Ana, it would not directly impact the Cape Fear Region. However, the system could be a rip current generator along the Carolina Coast this weekend. The National Hurricane Center has released their official forecast for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1. It shows normal to slightly above normal activity in the Atlantic basin during the 2021 season.