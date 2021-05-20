First Alert Forecast: drought conditions worsening, Atlantic tropics coming to life

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday afternoon! High pressure amid a deepening ridge will continue to keep desperately needed rainfall away from the Cape Fear Region. Another update shows, drought conditions have worsened over southeast NC and the SC Pee Dee region . Amid sun and cloud intervals, expect highs to swell into the 80s again.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather east of Bermuda with a high chance of subtropical storm development over the next two to five days. Even if this feature were to develop into a pre-season subtropical storm named Ana, it would not directly impact the Cape Fear Region. However, the system could be a rip current generator along the Carolina Coast this weekend. The National Hurricane Center has released their official forecast for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1. It shows normal to slightly above normal activity in the Atlantic basin during the 2021 season.
Back at home... your First Alert Forecast continues to feature even hotter temperatures - including deeper 80s and 90s - late this week into next week. Catch the toasty and, unfortunately, mostly dry details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
