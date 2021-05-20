Deadline approaches to apply for Extra Credit Grant Program

NORTH CAROLINA. (WECT) - The deadline for families to apply for the $335 coronavirus relief through the Extra Credit Grant Program is May 31.
Most North Carolina families with children have already received this payment; those who didn’t and are eligible can still apply.
The one-off COVID-19 relief payment is for individuals with a dependent child 16 years old or younger at the end of 2019 to provide support for virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic. Those who have already received the payment are no longer eligible to apply.
People who did not file a state tax return in 2019 because their gross income did not exceed the state’s filing requirements (typically $10,000 per year for single filers and $20,000 per year for married filers) may still be eligible for the $335 payment and are encouraged to apply online or by mail by May 31 (mailed applications must be postmarked by May 31, 2021).
Click here for more information about eligibility and to apply at ncdor.gov.
