Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office sets up cameras in “open air drug area” on Clyde Norris Road

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will monitor an area of Clyde Norris Road considered an “open air drug area,” officials announced Wednesday.
Deputies placed cameras and signs on the property warning that it is under surveillance.
“We are taking back our county from the drug dealers and the criminals,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “This particular piece of property on Clyde Norris Road is considered an open air drug area. We have permission from the land owner to enforce all laws on their private property.
“Not too long ago a young man lost his life here and citizens that live here want the criminal activity to stop.”
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the effort Wednesday.
“We’re going to make these drug dealers uncomfortable,” Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said. “We’re going to take their peace like the peace they robbed from these families by selling their poison.”
