‘You ran over somebody’: 911 call reveals frantic moments after deadly Wilmington hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 911 call appears to reveal the frantic moments after a 17-year-old Brunswick County girl was hit and killed in Wilmington over the weekend.
The Wilmington Police Department said the teenager was fatally hit on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near Kerr Avenue around 2:10 a.m. Sunday. The WPD would later release surveillance images of a male suspect and the vehicle investigators believe struck the teenager: a silver 2012 Chrysler minivan.
Joseph Leopold Small Jr., 59, and Rebecker Wilson, 69, both of Wilmington, were eventually arrested late Monday night at their North Kerr Avenue apartment.
Small was charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury/death, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree kidnapping. Wilson, who police say was a passenger in the van as well as the owner, was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.
A spokesperson for the police department said the hit-and-run and the armed robbery were separate incidents and that no additional information would be released at this time.
A 911 call, which was released by New Hanover County Dispatch on Wednesday, begins with a male caller telling a dispatcher that “this is the most insane thing I’ve ever been involved with.”
The caller then argues with a second man in the background, saying “What do you mean? I’m going to pay you...what do you mean ‘gotta go’?”
The second man can be heard saying “Are you not going to pay me?” The caller laughs, saying “I’m riding in a car, I’m riding in a cab” as the second man says “I have other people (unintelligible). I have to go.”
The dispatcher keeps asking the caller what was happening.
“I don’t know exactly what’s going on, I’m in a car. He hit...this guy hit something...he hit something,” the caller said as the man keeps asking for the caller to pay for the ride.
“What kind of car are you in,” the dispatcher asks. The caller tries to answer.
“It’s a silver...uh...,” the caller says, but stops abruptly. “...he is threatening me right now. I am running away from the person.”
The second man can be heard continuing his demand that the caller pay for the ride.
“What are you talking about? You just ran over something. There are sirens coming. This is crazy, this is insane. I’m trying to get the police here. Do you hear this person?” the caller said.
The caller then says the man decided to leave, and acts bewildered as he drives away.
“He’s leaving. He’s gone now. He’s driving away. Now I’m just standing here,” the caller said as he laughs to himself. “This is insane.”
The dispatcher repeatedly asks which direction the man was heading in and if any weapons were involved in the incident. The caller, still in disbelief, ignores the questions and, instead, apologizes for not getting the vehicle’s license plate number.
Less than a minute later, the caller tells the dispatcher that the man has now returned and is continuing to ask that he pay for the ride.
“I’m not sure what he is going to do,” the caller said. “Now wait a second, man. Wait a second. Hey, look, I’m on the phone with 911. Chill, man.”
This second encounter appears to escalate.
“Now hold on a second. No...something happened. You ran over somebody,” the caller said.
The sounds of a struggle can be heard on the phone as the two men yell at each other. The second man, who can now be heard more clearly, keeps asking “pay me now” while the 911 caller says “I will pay you” but later, he repeatedly says “I don’t have it.”
“Well you better get some,” the second man can be heard saying.
After more sounds of struggling, the phone call ends.
Police officials say Small would operate the van as a “vehicle for hire and pick up fares from downtown Wilmington prior to and during bar closings.” However, police say the van was not a registered taxi.
Arrest warrants obtained by WECT on Wednesday allege that Small and Wilson used a handgun to rob a person of an iPhone 6 and an iPhone 7 on Sunday. The name of the alleged victim in the armed robbery was whited out on the warrants.
Small was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $500,000 bond, while Wilson received an $80,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.