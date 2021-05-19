UNCW eases mask requirement, provides encouraging update on return to full capacity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In a recent update sent to UNCW students, faculty and staff, the school announced that face coverings are no longer required for most situations on campus.
North Carolina Executive Order 215, which went into effect May 14, lifted the COVID-19 social distancing and capacity limits and, with a few exceptions, the face coverings requirement.
The message from the Office of University Relations on behalf of the Abrons Student Health Center says that the mask requirement is lifted in “most situations” with the exception of:
- Outpatient healthcare facilities on campus – the Student Health Center, the Counseling Center, all Athletic Training Facilities, and the General Psychology & Assessment Clinic
- D.C. Virgo and Isaac Bear Early College High School
- Youth camps
- Any multi-passenger vehicles such as WAVE buses, shuttles, vans and UNCW vehicles
UNCW still encourages individuals who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination to wear a face covering indoors.
UNCW also made an announcement in regards to returning to full capacity, saying that the university staff will start resetting classrooms and meeting rooms to full capacity later this week. It will take several weeks for desks, chairs and other furniture to be returned to the rooms. These efforts will not affect summer courses in session.
For those individuals who have not yet been vaccinated, the Student Health Center continues to offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccines are available in DePaolo Hall with no appointment needed, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday from 8-11 a.m. Individuals will need to wait 15 minutes after their vaccination.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.