Sunset Beach council hires new Town Administrator

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders in Sunset Beach have hired Jack Hobbs as the next Town Administrator. Hobbs currently serves as the County Administrator for Madison County in Virginia, and will take over duties in the Brunswick County coastal community on July 15, 2021. Hobbs’ hiring ends a process that began last September after former Town Administrator Hiram Marziano resigned.
“The Town Council and I are excited to welcome Mr. Hobbs to our community,” Sunset Beach Mayor Shannon Phillips said in an email news release. “We are confident that his combination of knowledge and experience will support collaborative solutions for our community while maintaining its beauty and quality of life that are so important to those who know and love Sunset Beach.”
According to the news release, Hobbs holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech, a Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary, and a Master of Engineering in systems engineering from the University of Virginia. Hobbs served as the Town Manager for the Town of Amherst, Virginia for 25 years prior to taking over in Madison County in 2017. .
“I am looking forward to this opportunity and helping the Mayor, Town Council and Town staff as they work to protect and improve the community, provide outstanding services to the residents and business operators in Sunset Beach and enhance the experience of visitors to the area,” Hobbs said in the same news email release. “In the coming weeks my focus will be on meeting with Town employees, community leaders and residents to gain a better understanding of the culture of Sunset Beach and its priorities.”
