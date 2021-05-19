Two in custody after leading law enforcement on foot chase near Echo Farms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people are in custody after attempting to flee from law enforcement Wednesday afternoon near Echo Farms, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Jerry Brewer said that the sheriff’s office had received word that Adam Michael Clodfelter, who had 14 outstanding warrants out of Randolph County, may be in the area.
Clodfelter was located in a vehicle just off of Carolina Beach Road near Echo arms, Brewers said, but he and another occupant fled on foot on Breezewood Drive.
Brewer said both were apprehended a short time later in Echo Farms. He said a gun that had been disposed off by one of the suspects during the chase also was recovered.
The pursuit caused a shelter-in-place at nearby Codington Elementary School as students were getting ready for dismissal.
Editor’s note: It was first reported by the sheriff’s office that six people were in custody.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.