NHRMC to hold Kids Day for COVID-19 vaccinations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Kids Day COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at New Hanover Regional Medical Center Saturday, May 22, to give Pfizer vaccine shots to 12–17-year-old adolescents.
Appointments are not required and parents, friends, and other adult family members can also be vaccinated that day.
Pediatric providers will be available at the clinic throughout the day to answer questions about the vaccine.
The walk-in clinic is being held from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at NHRMC’s 17th Street campus at 2131 South 17th Street in Wilmington.
Directions:
North on 17th Street enter NHRMC campus by turning right on Savannah Court.
South on 16th Street enter NHRMC campus by turning left on Savannah Court.
Follow Savannah Court to the rear of the NHRMC campus. Signs will direct you to the clinic entrance. Free parking will be available.
If this day is not convenient, check the vaccine clinic tracker for other COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.