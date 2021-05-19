NHCSO searching for suspects in separate crimes committed at CVS, Walmart in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three individuals in two separate cases involving crimes at a CVS Pharmacy, Walmart and Long Leaf Park.
NHCSO is asking for help in identifying the two males in the two photos on the left. They are accused of committing larceny at the CVS at 6901 Market Street in Wilmington on April 8.
If you can identify either of the males in the photos, please contact Detective Dwyer at (910) 798-4261, or to remain anonymous, visit this link to submit a tip. If you submit a crime tip, please reference the case number: 2021-03036.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is also searching for a female accused of two crimes: breaking and entering and credit card fraud. The crimes allegedly took place at Long Leaf Park and Walmart on Sigmon Road on May 13.
If you can identify the female in the attached photo on the right, please contact Detective Whitley at (910) 798-4261, or to remain anonymous, visit this link to to submit a tip. If you submit a crime tip, please reference the case number: 2021-03735.
