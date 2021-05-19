New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of catalytic converter theft.
The crime allegedly took place at 4310 N US HWY 421.
According to the NHCSO, the suspect vehicle appears to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee. It is missing the passenger side headlight assembly, has a rear tire that is either a spare or missing wheel cover, and has an off-colored passenger side door.
This same vehicle is also the suspect vehicle in another catalytic converter theft case.
If you can identify the female in the attached photo on the right, please contact Detective Whitley at (910) 798-4261, or to remain anonymous, visit this link to to submit a tip. If you submit a crime tip, please reference the case number: 2021-03746.
