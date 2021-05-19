New Hanover County Schools Board of Education hears plans to reduce suspension rates, approves Title IX survey

“There’s definitely a collective concern among community and practitioners and public education alike and the prevalence of out-of-school or in-school suspensions, but especially out-of-school suspension among our youngest learners,” Varnam said on why the identified elementary schools first. “Knowing that that sets the stage for their academic success, their idea of motivation, their self-efficacy of being a learner. We know that that’s something that we can target right away and really support our schools that really need to enhance their skills in that way, support them in making immediate change.”