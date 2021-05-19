NCWorks offices reopen to offer in-person help for jobseekers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks, which provides employment tools for jobseekers in North Carolina, is in the process of reopening its offices for in-person help for those who want to find work or change careers.
Ginger Brick, the director of the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, said many offices opened Monday on an appointment-only basis. With Governor Roy Cooper’s recent move to lift of many COVID-19 restrictions, she expects the offices to reopen fully on June 1.
Brick also said those who are looking for work right now have plenty of options.
Pre-paid, federally funded programs allow jobseekers to get trained and educated in certain fields for free.
“We can sponsor them to be able to go back to school,” she said. “Now is a really great time to think about getting a new credential that would make you highly employable in this market.”
Many employers will also offer training.
“The things that are in high demand right now are construction, healthcare, manufacturing but there are also industry specific certifications and a lot of companies are willing to hire you and then get you that training,” Brick said.
In the Cape Fear, job growth is outpacing the national average. There is also a shortage of workers. That means wages are up to attract workers and there is a lot of opportunity out there for those who want to make a change.
“Careers that maybe it would’ve been difficult or challenging to break into these companies are willing to take a chance on somebody,” she said. “Attitude is key and if you’re willing to show up on time and show initiative, they are willing to take a chance on you and train you and a lot of times will provide industry specific training.
Brick recommends that people visit NCWorks to learn about the jobs and training programs that are available. Jobseekers can also contact Brick through the NC Workforce Development Board.
