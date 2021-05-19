MISSING: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for Southport teen

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teen.
Dylan Chase Hannah, 16, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Sunday at a residence on East Leonard Street in Southport.
Hannah is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
BCSO says that he is possibly headed to, or already is in the Union County or Monroe, NC area.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Murray at (910) 269-1932 or call 911.
