Leland TDA considers three grant contracts to boost tourism

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When you talk tourism in our part of the state, the beaches and Wilmington’s historic downtown are top of mind, but leaders in Leland don’t want their town to be overlooked.
The town is working with local businesses to try to boost tourism in the area. Officials say the town’s main selling point is that it gives easy access to both Wilmington and those nearby beaches, but that’s not all they want visitors to know.
The Tourism Development Authority has pushed a number of attractions to the public through their marketing efforts to let people know Leland is open for business. Those efforts include the Leland in Lights display and offering grants to tourism-based businesses. Board members met earlier today to go over three applications for those grants.
The grants have a benefit that’s two-fold, now. In 2020, travel nearly came to a halt for the town, delivering a hard hit to Leland’s economy. As mandates are lifted, businesses are excited to welcome visitors and with the help of a grant, businesses may be able to hit the ground running.
“We want them to accomplish exposure. We want them to accomplish a successful event,” said vice chair of the TDA Michael Braddock. “Most importantly, we want the individuals that are frequenting the business or frequenting these events to have a wonderful experience and to remember Leland and to have a positive experience so they want to come back and bring friends.”
The TDA meeting started earlier today at 4:00. The three grants up for approval total to about $95,000, but the TDA has only $45,000 to spend on grants in the current fiscal year budget. Additional grant funding will be available in the 2021-2022 budget starting July 1.
