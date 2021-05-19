New Hanover jury hears from accused rapist as cold case trial wraps up; jury deliberations to begin Thurs. morning

In court Wednesday, Wilmington Police Detective Kenneth Engeldrum testified that when he and another officer went to Florida to arrest Soller with the assistance of US Marshals, Soller cooperated, and spoke to them at length without an attorney present. Under cross examination, Det. Engledrum said that Soller knew he was under arrest for something that happened in Wilmington back in 1996, but at the beginning of the interrogation, police told him it had to do with a break-in. It wasn’t until well into that interview that Soller learned he was the prime suspect in a woman’s rape. In court, defense attorney Steven Wright also highlighted that Wilmington Police detectives assigned to the case fed Soller information they did not know to be true in hopes of eliciting a confession.