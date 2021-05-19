First Alert Forecast: creeping toward a heat wave...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another clouds-and-sun mix across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. A weak low pressure system may focus a few spotty, brief, westward-moving sprinkles or showers but, overall, needed rainfall will remain scarce. Also, expect afternoon temperatures to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s amid light east or southeast breezes.
As a broiling high pressure ridge builds, your First Alert Forecast continues to feature even hotter temperatures - including deeper 80s and 90s - late this week into next week. Catch the toasty and, unfortunately, mostly dry details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
