First Alert Forecast: creeping toward a heat wave, tropics trying to come to life

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday opened with another clouds-and-sun mix across the Cape Fear Region. A weak low pressure system this morning brought a few spotty, brief, westward-moving sprinkles or showers but, overall, needed rainfall remained scarce. During the afternoon the sun returned in full force as any rain window came to an end. Highs reached the upper 70s and lower 80s. For tonight drier air will lead to a pleasant evening and overnight. Look for mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s.