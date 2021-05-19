First Alert Forecast: creeping toward a heat wave, tropics trying to come to life

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday opened with another clouds-and-sun mix across the Cape Fear Region. A weak low pressure system this morning brought a few spotty, brief, westward-moving sprinkles or showers but, overall, needed rainfall remained scarce. During the afternoon the sun returned in full force as any rain window came to an end. Highs reached the upper 70s and lower 80s. For tonight drier air will lead to a pleasant evening and overnight. Look for mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s.
Quick side note before resuming the local forecast discussion... The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather east of Bermuda for a medium chance of subtropical storm development over the next two to five days. Even if this feature were to develop into a pre-season subtropical storm named Ana, it would not impact the Cape Fear Region in much if any way.
Back at home... As a broiling high pressure ridge builds, your First Alert Forecast continues to feature even hotter temperatures - including deeper 80s and 90s - late this week into next week. Catch the toasty and, unfortunately, mostly dry details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.