Columbus County resident in need of kidney transplant searches for living donor

“Well there is a difference between living, and staying alive. Right now, I’m just staying alive,” said Beck. “I’m having to depend on my wife for a lot of stuff that I should be doing. I have very little energy most the time, so I can’t really do a whole lot of the things I like to do. I have been a Boy Scout scoutmaster for many years, and I’ve had to give that up because I can’t do the activities that they need to do.”