Columbus County man accused of starving puppy to death

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man is facing charges after he allegedly starved a puppy to death.
A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the agency’s Animal Protective Services responded to a home in the 900 block of Singletary Road just outside of Whiteville at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
A lab mix puppy was found “emaciated with an infection covering its body and broken bones,” the spokesperson said.
The dog was in such bad shape that it had to be euthanized.
Ronnie Pryor, 60, was taken into custody and charged with felony kill an animal by starvation.
He was booked into jail under a $1,000 bond.
