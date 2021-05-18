Wilmington spending $400,000 more on red-light cameras than program is making

New Hanover County resident Todd Platzer has voiced his concerns about the cameras in a council meeting before-- ranging from whether the cameras make a difference in accidents to if the tickets resulting from the cameras are enforcable. Now, he’s concerned that with a return as low as the city is seeing, the city can’t meet the 90-percent requirement and also fund the system. A city spokesman says that’s not entirely wrong; the revenue isn’t enough to cover the administrative fees, but the schools always get the money they’re due.