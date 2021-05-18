Wilmington spending $400,000 more on red-light cameras than program is making

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An item that will be brought up at Wilmington’s City Council meeting tonight has some asking questions about the city’s red light camera system and whether the program is really worth it.
In order for local governments to use the camera systems, 90 percent of the revenue has to go to the area’s school district. At tonight’s meeting, Wilmington’s city council will go over the city’s budget that shows the program costs about $1.4 million but only produces a little over $1 million in revenue.
New Hanover County resident Todd Platzer has voiced his concerns about the cameras in a council meeting before-- ranging from whether the cameras make a difference in accidents to if the tickets resulting from the cameras are enforcable. Now, he’s concerned that with a return as low as the city is seeing, the city can’t meet the 90-percent requirement and also fund the system. A city spokesman says that’s not entirely wrong; the revenue isn’t enough to cover the administrative fees, but the schools always get the money they’re due.
“By state law, 90 percent of the proceeds from red-light citations go to the school system,” said city spokesperson Dylan Lee. “The majority of the money collected goes to the school system and the additional money pays for the provider that provides the services. They maintain the cameras, the systems and the whole environment around the red-light cameras.”
As for whether or not those cameras work, Lee says there was a noticeable drop in the number of red-light accidents when those cameras were first installed years ago. He says that’s proof enough that it saves lives, which is why the city and county have been okay with its partnership in spending more than they’re making on that program.
Tonight’s city council meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
