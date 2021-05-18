Teacher offers advice for End of Grade exams

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher dresses up to calm down students ahead of the North Carolina End-of-Grade (EOG) Tests.
Stephanie Callahan Boehmer teaches kindergarten at Southport Elementary. Sometimes, she dresses up as “Mrs. Roller” to give the children at the school advice and inspire them to do their best.
Most recently, in a video posted on Facebook, she offered advice for the little ones on the upcoming EOGs.
Mrs. Roller says to be sure to get a good night’s rest before the test.
The morning of the test, she recommends exercising and listening to calm, relaxing music.
Also, eat a nice, healthy breakfast.
Most importantly, she said, “No paper, no test could possibly describe the wonderful person you are right now and the wonderful person you will be. No piece of paper will tell you that.”
Callahan Boehmer said many of the children have not figured out that she and Mrs. Roller are one in the same.
