Ruff night: Dog rescued safely after falling down 40-foot well in Harnett County

ANGIER, N.C. - The owner, Nicole Dawson, says she just moved into the home and did not know the well was there. Dawson says her pup, Josie, may have jumped into the well while chasing squirrels through the yard.
Rescue workers arrived on the scene and successfully extracted the canine from the depths of the well.
Brett Weissinger with Buies Creek Fire is the one who went into the well and scooped the dog up. Weissinger says, “this is what we train for.”
Click here to read the full story from WRAL.
Copyright 2021 Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc.