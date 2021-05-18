First Alert Forecast: stepping toward summery weather

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features a tranquil Tuesday with mixed sun and clouds, light east or northeast breezes, and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The chance for a pop-up shower or storm will remain tiny.
So far in 2021, Wilmington has hit the 90s only once: the high temperature was 91 on May 4. Make sure your air conditioning unit is ready: a strong high pressure ridge will bring more chances to eclipse that summery benchmark in longer-range portions of your First Alert Forecast.
Catch your Wilmington seven-day forecast here. Or, customize your location to gauge the heat in Whiteville, Elizabethtown, Southport, Burgaw, etc. with a ten-day forecast always available on your WECT Weather App. And please: if you need to irrigate, do so conservatively in these dry times!
