First Alert Forecast: humidity increases, summer-like temperatures approach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features sun and clouds this evening with breezy conditions at times; your evening plans will feature temperatures in the middle 70s. The chance of a pop-up shower or storm remains minimal.
So far in 2021, Wilmington has hit the 90s only once: the high temperature was 91 on May 4. Make sure your air conditioning unit is ready: a strong high pressure ridge will bring more chances to eclipse that summery benchmark this coming weekend.
Catch your Wilmington seven-day forecast here. Or, customize your location to gauge the heat in Whiteville, Elizabethtown, Southport, Burgaw, etc. with a ten-day forecast always available on your WECT Weather App. And please: if you need to irrigate, do so conservatively in these dry times!
