Commissioners name Sheriff Jody Greene permanent director of Columbus County Animal Control

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners in Columbus County named Sheriff Jody Greene as the permanent director of the county’s animal control during a meeting Monday evening. He had served as interim director since former director Loretta Shipman went out on medical leave. Shipman announced last week she would not return to the position and is retiring.
According to County Manager Edwin Madden, commissioners discussed personnel during a closed session meeting that followed Monday’s agenda. When they emerged from the session, commissioners unanimously voted to name Sheriff Greene as the permanent director. He recently outlined several improvements made to the county’s animal shelter since taking over the duties.
Commissioners also approved a request from Sheriff Greene to set up a public hearing and discussion of a Proposed Animal Control Ordinance at 6:30 p.m. on June 21, 2021. The sheriff proposed the ordinance in March after taking over the interim duties.
