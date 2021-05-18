Case against Florida man for rape of a Wilmington woman in 1996 moves forward

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The case against a Florida man named Wayne Soller who is accused of raping a victim in Wilmington more than 20 years ago is moving swiftly.
Soller was identified and arrested following the testing of a rape kit that was collected back in 1996 and finally tested in 2019.
On Monday the trial began with the victim taking the stand and according to District Attorney Ben David, there are just a few more people being called to testify before the state wraps its case.
David’s office provided the following update to the case.
“The CODIS administrator for the State Crime Lab is on the stand now. Prior to her, we had the following witnesses:
- WPD Property and Evidence Custodian (testified about the maintenance and security of evidence)
- Lt. from the Volusia County Sheriff (collected Soller’s buccal swab following his 2011 arrest for Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer; the DNA from that swab was entered into the CODIS database).
- The officer who Soller assaulted in Florida in 2011.
- The friend who Soller came to Wilmington with to do Hurricane Fran clean up; they were pulled over for DWI and marijuana possession in the days after the rape so he addressed that too.”
