YMCA announces opening date for city, county pools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YMCA announced Monday that it will open the city pools at Legion Stadium and Robert Strange Park, and the county pool at Echo Farms on Saturday, May 29.
Admission is just $3/adult and $1/child and all pool users are asked to come swim ready. Outdoor showers will be used to rinse off on the pool deck before entering the water.
Pool users will be designated to a specific area in and out of the pool to minimize contact with others. All commonly-touched surfaces will be cleaned between every group of swimmers. For more information, click here.
Water aerobics classes will be offered and will cost just $5/adult or $30/seasonal pass (up to 10 classes). Reservations are required for water aerobics classes and can be made the day of swim.
The YMCA will also be offering its Swim for Life program Saturday mornings during June and July at all three locations (Echo Farms, Legion Stadium, and Robert Strange). Swim for Life is a free water safety and swim lessons program available to children and adults ages 5 and older to help prevent drownings in our area.
The YMCA will also be adding a Float for Life program for preschoolers ages 3 to 4. For more information contact Kate Norwood, the swim lessons coordinator at (910) 251-9622 x235 or visit www.ymcasenc.org/programs/swim-for-life to register online.
