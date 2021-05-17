Wilson Center announces ‘Price Is Right Live’ to return, Trace Adkins concert date pushed back to 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Contestants in the Cape Fear region will be able to “Come On Down!” to the Wilson Center later this summer and try their hand at some of the most iconic games in television history.
The Wilson Center on Monday announced that “The Price is Right” live show will return to the Port City for two shows on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
The interactive show gives eligible individuals the chance to win cash, appliances, vacations, and maybe even a new car, by playing such classic games as Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the Showcase, from television’s longest running game show.
Tickets will go on sale online to the general public on Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Officials anticipate this to be a full-capacity event and will adhere to all local and state guidelines at the time of the show.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com or by contacting the Ticket Central box office. At present, Ticket Central is still maintaining limited hours and is open for telephone sales only. Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at 910.362.7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.
For those who are interested in becoming contestants, the rules and participation requirements can be found at www.thepriceisrightlive.com.
Due to “an unavoidable change” in the touring schedule, the Trace Adkins tour is forced to reschedule the concert at the Wilson Center and it will now take place on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
The concert was previously scheduled for Dec. 21.
“Ticket holders for the originally scheduled performance have been directly contacted via e-mail regarding the status of their tickets. To ensure timely and effective contact, Ticket Central urges ticket holders to ensure that they are regularly checking the email account associated with their original ticket order,” a news release stated.
If you are a valid ticket holder and have not yet received information about this reschedule via email, please contact the Ticket Central box office at 910.362.7999 or via e-mail at tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.
